Consequences of hostile shelling in Kupiansk district: one person killed, three others injured, at least 15 houses damaged. PHOTOS

On 5 May, the occupiers shelled Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region. The village of Monachynivka and the village of Kivsharivka came under fire, there were a dead and injured.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office spoke about the consequences of the shelling, Censor.NET reports.

"On 5 May, around 3:25 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled the village of Monachynivka, Kupiansk district. An 88-year-old woman was killed. Two men were also injured. A 34-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized. A 66-year-old man has an acute stress reaction," the statement said.

It is noted that at least 15 residential buildings were damaged.

In addition, at around 4:10 p.m., the occupiers fired on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, wounding a 79-year-old man. According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the settlement with MLRS.







Earlier it was reported that about 17 settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks over the past day.