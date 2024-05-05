ENG
Consequences of hostile shelling in Kupiansk district: one person killed, three others injured, at least 15 houses damaged. PHOTOS

On 5 May, the occupiers shelled Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region. The village of Monachynivka and the village of Kivsharivka came under fire, there were a dead and injured.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office spoke about the consequences of the shelling, Censor.NET reports.

"On 5 May, around 3:25 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled the village of Monachynivka, Kupiansk district. An 88-year-old woman was killed. Two men were also injured. A 34-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized. A 66-year-old man has an acute stress reaction," the statement said.

Наслідки обстрілів Купʼянщини 5 травня

It is noted that at least 15 residential buildings were damaged.

Наслідки обстрілів Купʼянщини 5 травня

In addition, at around 4:10 p.m., the occupiers fired on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, wounding a 79-year-old man. According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the settlement with MLRS.

Наслідки обстрілів Купʼянщини 5 травня
Наслідки обстрілів Купʼянщини 5 травня
Наслідки обстрілів Купʼянщини 5 травня

Наслідки обстрілів Купʼянщини 5 травня
Наслідки обстрілів Купʼянщини 5 травня
Наслідки обстрілів Купʼянщини 5 травня
Наслідки обстрілів Купʼянщини 5 травня
Наслідки обстрілів Купʼянщини 5 травня

Earlier it was reported that about 17 settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks over the past day.

