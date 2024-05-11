In occupied Mariupol, they record movement of Russian trucks with BK in direction of Volnovakha and Vuhledar - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, trucks with ammunition and manpower of the Russian occupiers are moving through Nikolskyi district and on to Volnovakha, Vuhledar and Kurakhove.

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The dominant direction is from Berdiansk and Rozove towards Volnovakha. Trucks with BK and manpower through the natural route. It is the BK that dominates," Andriushchenko said.

According to him, at least 23 trawls with tracked vehicles (tanks and infantry fighting vehicles) were found to be moving from Rozivka through Nikolsky district to bypass the roads immediately in the direction of Maloyanysol village and further towards Volnovakha, Vuhledar, and Kurakhove.







Read also on Censor.NET: Russians are moving a new military unit through occupied Mariupol towards Berdiansk, - Andriushchenko. Photo report

An advisor to the mayor of Mariupol notes that this is the first major transfer of equipment in this direction in the last six months since the start of the Avdiivka offensive.

There was also movement of convoys and individual fuel tankers towards Berdiansk.





"Conclusion. The main accumulation and formation is currently taking place in the north-west of the Mariupol district and in the Volnovakha district. Taking into account all the circumstances, we can assume that there is an attempt to increase pressure on Vuhledar and Kurakhove. We accept that such an operation is being prepared," Andriushchenko summed up.

Read also: Russian army moves military equipment through occupied Mariupol to northern Donetsk region, - Andriushchenko