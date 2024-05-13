Kuleba met with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Serbia: Vucevic assured of respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. PHOTOS

In Belgrade, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric.

The Serbian prime minister told Kuleba that Belgrade is committed to respecting international law and the territorial integrity of every UN member state, including Ukraine.

Vucevic and Kuleba reportedly discussed the current security and political situation in the world and the possibilities of economic cooperation between Ukraine and Serbia in these circumstances. In addition, Vucevic thanked Kuleba for mentioning the humanitarian aid that Serbia was sending to Ukraine.

"We are open to friendly negotiations on all issues and at all levels," the Serbian Prime Minister said.

For his part, Kuleba said that his visit to Belgrade is a message that there are opportunities for further strengthening of relations between the two countries. According to him, there are many differences between Ukraine and Serbia, but there are also many similarities.

"Therefore, in many areas, we can build the future together," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

Kuleba also met with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric. The diplomats discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation. On social media platform X, Kuleba reported that "Minister Djuric expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

"I reciprocated with him regarding Serbia. We also discussed the integration of both countries into the EU," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Visit of the First Lady of Ukraine and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to Serbia

As previously reported, on 12 May, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in the Serbian capital. This is the first visit of high-ranking Ukrainian officials to Serbia since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Reuters noted that the visit signalled that Serbia was moving away from its traditional ally Russia.

As you know, Serbia has an ambiguous position on Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, Belgrade refuses to provide military assistance to Ukrainian defenders. Earlier, the new Prime Minister of Serbia, Milos Vucevic, said that his country's strategic goal is to join the EU, but it also wants to maintain friendly relations with Russia.

