Occupier shelled Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones: man was killed, houses, infrastructure facility, dormitory and power line were damaged. PHOTOS

Three times in one day, the enemy attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones and shelled the city with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.



"Unfortunately, there is a dead and an injured person. The man who was injured was provided with medical assistance. He is being treated on an outpatient basis," the statement said.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, one private house was destroyed and 9 were damaged. In addition, a five-storey building, 6 outbuildings and a power line were damaged.





A dormitory and an infrastructure facility were also damaged.







