During meeting with delegation of Ukrainian deputies, Moldovan Parliament Speaker Grosu confirmed country’s participation in Global Peace Summit. PHOTOS

Moldova will join the countries participating in the Global Peace Summit scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland. The country’s participation was confirmed by the Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament, Igor Grosu.

He said this during a meeting with members of the Ukrainian delegation for interparliamentary relations of the Verkhovna Rada Mykhailo Radutskyi and Mykola Stefanchuk, MOLDPRESS agency reports, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that during the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues. In particular, Grosu said that he had discussed with Ukrainian parliamentarians the situation in the region and how Moldova could continue to help Ukraine in its efforts to counter Russia's full-scale aggression. In addition, the speaker of the Moldovan parliament noted that Ukraine and Moldova share the same aspiration for European integration.

"The Republic of Moldova and Ukraine have the same aspirations - to be part of a large European family in a space of peace and freedom. To this end, together with our colleagues from Ukraine, we are doing our "homework" to start negotiations with the EU as soon as possible," Grosso said.

In addition, he said that in the near future his country's parliament would adopt a statement condemning Russia for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. The politician added that, according to official data, the aggressor country has abducted and taken more than 20,000 Ukrainian children to its territory.

"We will also participate in the peace summit on Ukraine and the upcoming conference on Ukraine's recovery in Berlin," Grosu said.

The Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament also noted that his country has condemned the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine from day one. Grosu added that Moldova will continue to support Ukraine and its people in the fight against Russian aggression.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the Presidents of Moldova, the Czech Republic and Ghana, as well as the Prime Minister of Ireland, to the Global Peace Summit.

Peace Summit in Switzerland

As you know, the Swiss government is planning to hold a two-day high-level conference on 15-16 June. The participants will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. The summit will take place at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden, outside the city of Lucerne.

A number of countries from all continents have been invited to the summit. However, Russia's participation is not yet expected. President Zelenskyy has not ruled out the possibility that Russia could try to disrupt the summit.

A number of countries have already confirmed their participation in the conference, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands and others.