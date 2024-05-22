Information point for recruitment to Armed Forces of Ukraine was opened at railway station in Lviv. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, 22 May, an information point for recruitment to the Defence Forces was opened at the Lviv railway station.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Lviv was not chosen by chance, as it is the country's main transport hub, where 11,000 people converge every day," the statement said.

It is noted that specially trained employees of Ukrzaliznytsia will provide information on vacancies in the Armed Forces and positions in military units.

The press service of UZ noted that this pilot project of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine aims to transparently inform people about opportunities to voluntarily join the army for the positions they need.

"For the railways, this is a continuation of systematic cooperation with the Ministry of Defence on booking tickets for military personnel, a dedicated hotline and a number of strategic transportation services," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

The press service added that more than 10,000 railway workers are currently serving in the Armed Forces.

Earlier it was reported that a recruitment information point was opened at Kyiv Central Railway Station.