Day in Kharkiv region: massive shelling of Kharkiv and strikes on Pechenehy, Chuhuiiv, and Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, 12 dead, more than 70 injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been shelling Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region, causing many casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on Telegram

Shelling of Kharkiv

According to the RMA, 25 people were injured in Shevchenkivskyi district. The total number of damaged buildings is 12 of them: 7 multi-story buildings, a medical facility, a shop, 6 vehicles, non-residential buildings, and a research institute building;

Also at 17:03, Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv came under fire again. The occupiers fired a Grom E-1 missile. There were no casualties.

At 16:00 in Kharkiv, 2 MRLS hit a hypermarket. 12 people were killed. 43 people were injured.

A fire broke out in the area of 13,500 square meters. Structural elements of the hypermarket, a furniture store, a shopping center, a bus, and a car were damaged.

At 16:04 in Kharkiv, in Slobidskyi district, a UAV hit an open area.











Shelling in the Kharkiv region

07:18 p.m. Chuhuiiv district, Pechenizka TG, the village of Pechenyhy. 3 people were injured as a result of the shelling.

as a result of the shelling. 06:35 p.m. Pechenyhy village of Chuhuiv district. S-300 shelling, as a result of which private houses were damaged. One person was wounded .

. 06:30 p.m. м. Chuhuiv. A rocket hit the area, damaging a private house and injuring 1 person .

. 01:30 p.m. The enemy shelled Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi with artillery. A civilian car and an ambulance were damaged. Five people were injured , including a paramedic.

, including a paramedic. 01:00 p.m. Kupiansk district, Prykolotne village. The roof and windows of a warehouse building for raw materials and two residential buildings located nearby were damaged as a result of two MRLS hits.

10:05 a.m. Kopanky, Izium district. A tractor and a crane were damaged in the field as a result of shelling.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

The JFO also said that 13 combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector, with fighting continuing in the areas of Neskuchne and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements totaled 14. Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks near Sinkivka and Petropavlivka. Fighting is still ongoing near Myasozharivka, Druzhelyubivka, and Nevske. In addition, the Defence Forces conducted active operations there and were successful.

Evacuation from the region

A total of 11,117 people were evacuated from the Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts.

On the afternoon of 25 May, Russian invaders struck at Kharkiv, dropping two bombs on the Epicentre. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out over an area of 15,000 square meters. As of the morning of 26 May, 12 people were reported dead.