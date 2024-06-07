Liquidation of fire at industrial facility, which broke out as result of attack by Russian Federation, continues in Kyiv region. PHOTOS
In the Kyiv region, rescuers are extinguishing a fire at an industrial facility caused by an attack by Russian occupiers on 7 June.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
"The fire extinguishing operations are underway in Kyiv region as a result of enemy shelling. Fire and rescue units of the Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv are working at the scene, a robot and a fire train are involved in extinguishing the fire," the statement said.
As a reminder, at night, the Russian invaders massively attacked Ukraine with "Shaheds" and rockets.
A fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Kyiv region, with no casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password