Liquidation of fire at industrial facility, which broke out as result of attack by Russian Federation, continues in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

In the Kyiv region, rescuers are extinguishing a fire at an industrial facility caused by an attack by Russian occupiers on 7 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"The fire extinguishing operations are underway in Kyiv region as a result of enemy shelling. Fire and rescue units of the Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv are working at the scene, a robot and a fire train are involved in extinguishing the fire," the statement said.

As a reminder, at night, the Russian invaders massively attacked Ukraine with "Shaheds" and rockets.

A fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Kyiv region, with no casualties.

