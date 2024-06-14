Occupiers attacked Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs: one person was wounded, houses, company, shop, transport, gas pipeline and power line were damaged. PHOTOS
On 14 June 2024, Russians shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region using UAVs and heavy artillery.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"Nikopol district was under enemy fire throughout the day. The aggressor used UAVs and fired from heavy artillery. It was loud in the district centre, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities. A 17-year-old girl was wounded," the statement said.
As noted, an enterprise, a shop, two trucks, the same number of cars, a minibus, and a garage were damaged. Seven private houses and several outbuildings were destroyed, one of which caught fire. The fire was extinguished.
In addition, a grain storage shed and a trailer were destroyed. A tractor, a motorcycle, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged.
It is reported that there was no shelling in the rest of the region.
