Occupiers shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 19 times in past day: Two people were killed and four were injured, infrastructure objects were damaged. PHOTOS
During the day, Russians attacked settlements in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing deaths and injuries.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
The Kurakhove district was subjected to 8 shelling: 3 private houses and 3 multi-story buildings were damaged in Hirnyk, 3 private houses were damaged in Kurakhivka. In Selidove, 5 houses were damaged. A house was destroyed in Vovche of the Hrodivka district.
Kramatorsk district
In the evening, Russians fired a missile at Pryvillia in the Kramatorsk district, causing no casualties. In Kostiantynivka, a guided aerial bomb damaged 13 houses, 2 outbuildings, and 5 infrastructure facilities. The outskirts of the Mykolaiivka district are under fire.
Bakhmut district
In Toretsk, 2 people were killed and 2 injured, 17 houses, 3 infrastructure facilities, and an administrative building were damaged. A person was also injured and an administrative building was damaged in Pivnichne; 10 private houses were damaged in Petrivka. In Siversk, 1 house was destroyed and 1 damaged, and a person was injured in Dronivka.
As noted, in total, Russians fired 19 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 95 people were evacuated from the front line, including 7 children.
