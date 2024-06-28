During day, occupiers attacked Nikopol district more than 10 times with kamikaze drones and artillery, and Synelnykove district was also shelled. PHOTOS

On 28 June, Russians attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery. In total - more than 10 times. The Synelnykove district was also shelled.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Pokrov, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities were under attack.





Two people were injured in the shelling - a 55-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman. Both will be treated on an outpatient basis.





In addition, 3 apartment blocks and 8 private houses were damaged. 2 lyceums, an administrative building, and a religious institution were damaged.



Also, 2 outbuildings, as many garages and cars, a minibus, and a coldframe were damaged. Infrastructure, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.





The head of the RMA said that it was also loud in Synelnykove district. The enemy attack damaged 6 private houses, 3 non-residential buildings, a power line and a gas pipeline. Dry grass caught fire. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.