Search and rescue operations in Vilniansk have been completed: 7 people died, including 2 children, 31 people, including 8 children, were injured. PHOTOS

Rescuers have eliminated the consequences of an enemy attack on the town of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, and search and rescue operations have been completed.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.



"At 07:46 p.m., rescuers extinguished the fire of buildings and cars at the site of enemy strikes in the city of Volniansk. The fire was extinguished in two places at the same time: a two-storey building and an extension, in addition to nearby cars, on an area of 300 square metres and two one-storey buildings on an area of 150 square metres. Search and rescue operations have been completed," the statement said.

Read: Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia region again

According to preliminary data, 7 people were killed, including 2 children, and 31 people were injured, including 8 children.





It is reported that law enforcement officers, medics, paramedics and members of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society were working at the scene.



The State Emergency Service deployed 50 rescuers and 9 vehicles to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

See also Censor.NET: Zelenskyy after Russia's strike on Vilniansk: There are ways to overcome this - to strike really long-range and destroy launchers. Photo report







See also: Russians targeted the centre of Vilniansk in the middle of a weekend: 2 children killed, 4 injured - Klymenko. Photo report

To recap, Russian troops attacked the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia district on 29 June in the evening. Earlier, 7 people were reported dead, including 2 children, and 18 injured, including 4 children, as a result of the Russian attack.