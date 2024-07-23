Owner of building, on whose instructions Zelensky estate was demolished, was served with notice of suspicion. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to the 32-year-old owner of the building, who ordered the demolition of the Zelensky estate, a historic building dating back to the late nineteenth century, on Oleksandr Konysky Street in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police Communication Department, Censor.NET reports.

The police noted that the estate had been threatened with destruction on several occasions, which is why investigators, together with the prosecutor's office, had filed three court petitions to seize the house and land, which were later cancelled at the request of the defendant's lawyers.

On 18 January and 19 February, the plot and the house were seized again on the initiative of law enforcement officers, but were not cancelled in court.

Read more: Demolition of Zelensky estate: Kyiv will sue developer and demand to rebuild it

"Despite this, on 19 July, the 32-year-old owner of the building, being aware of the restrictions imposed by the court on the prohibition of any actions with the property, decided to destroy it. To do this, the offender engaged a construction company, whose employees were instructed to dismantle the building," the police said.

Investigators have now served the owner of the house a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 388 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional damage and destruction of property seized by the court.

The pre-trial investigation in this criminal proceeding is ongoing. The degree of participation of other participants involved in the destruction of the historic building is being established.

The police reminded that criminal proceedings had been initiated over the demolition of the building on the grounds of intentional illegal destruction of cultural heritage (Article 298(2) of the Criminal Code); unauthorised construction (Article 197-1(3) of the Criminal Code) and illegal actions in relation to seized property (Article 388(1) of the Criminal Code).

Read more: In Luhansk, Russians demolish monuments to "Victims of Stalin’s repressions" and "Victims of Holodomor"

As a reminder, on 19 July, the historic Zelensky estate, built in 1890, was demolished in Kyiv. The police opened a criminal investigation.

Later, it became known that the prosecutor's office had opened a criminal investigation into the demolition of the Zelensky estate in Kyiv.