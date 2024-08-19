Sappers destroyed 60 ammunition from downed Russian Kh-101 missile in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Sappers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine destroyed 60 pieces of ammunition found at the site of the fall of the wreckage of an enemy X-101 missile in one of Kyiv's forest parks.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

The findings were transported to the blasting site and destroyed.

"The Danger Balls are silver in colour and can attract children's attention. When they fly apart and fall to the ground, some of them do not detonate. Therefore, they can explode from any touch," the SES noted.



