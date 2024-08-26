SES units complete work at all locations after massive Russian attack: seven killed, 47 wounded. PHOTOS

A massive Russian attack on Ukraine on 26 August killed 7 people and injured 47 others.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"The State Emergency Service units have completed work at all locations after the morning massive enemy attack. The dismantling of the damaged five-storey residential building in Lutsk has also been completed," the statement said.

It is noted that as a result of the attack in Ukraine, 7 people died (2 of whom died in hospital) and 47 were injured, including 4 children born in 2014, 2017 and 2024.

In addition, rescuers extinguished 22 fires. Two people were rescued. In total, about 740 rescuers and 176 pieces of equipment were involved in the aftermath of the shelling.

On Monday, 26 August, Russian troops launched one of the most massive strikes against Ukraine. The invaders attacked critical infrastructure with more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred kamikaze drones.

