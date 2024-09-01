Massive attack on Kharkiv: Russian Federation fired at city with Iskanders-M and S-300/400 missiles, - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

According to preliminary data, on Sunday, 1 September, Russia attacked Kharkiv with Iskander-M and S-300/400 missiles.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Prosecutors and investigators have now established that the enemy fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at a shopping centre in the Saltivka district of Kharkiv.

"The speed of the missiles that hit Kharkiv was 6,000 km/h - this speed is typical for Iskander missiles," the head of the regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, told Suspilne.

The invaders also attacked Kharkiv with S-300/400 missiles.

"Three Iskander-M missiles hit the building of the Palace of Sports in Nemyshliansky district, as well as three more S-300/400 missiles hit the adjacent territory," the prosecutor's office said.

The shelling of Kharkiv on 1 September

As a reminder, on Sunday, 1 September, Russian troops launched about 10 strikes in Kharkiv, causing casualties and fires.

As of 16:00, more than 40 people were reported injured, including 7 children.

The SES showed photos of the consequences of Russian shelling of the city.