Russian missile strike on Kyiv: consequences in 8 districts, damaged boiler house on territory of educational institution. PHOTOS

At around 5 a.m. on 2 September 2024, the Russian armed forces, in violation of the laws and customs of war, launched an air attack with various types of missiles and UAVs on Ukraine and its capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

Consequences of the attack in Kyiv

As of 11am, three people were reported wounded in Kyiv as a result of the attack. In Solomianskyi district, a 32-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds and a 19-year-old girl was injured by a blast wave. In Sviatoshynskyi district, a 24-year-old woman sustained bruises and a head injury.

Destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in 8 districts of Kyiv:

non-residential premises were damaged in Shevchenkivskyi district;

Holosiivskyi - the roof of the entrance of a residential building and the boiler house on the territory of the educational institution were damaged;

non-residential premises were damaged in Solomianskyi district;

in Dniprovskyi - a non-residential building and a car were damaged as a result of falling debris;

office premises and parked cars were damaged in Sviatoshynskyi district;

a car was damaged by shrapnel in Podilskyi district.

Emergency services and investigative teams are working at the scene.





















Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SSU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of 2 September 2024

On the night of 2 September, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defences were operating in the capital. Later, the KCMA showed the consequences of the Russian attack on the city.

Kharkiv also came under attack at night. In the Kyiv region, a Russian missile attack damaged three private houses and two cars. In addition, the Shaheds attacked Poltava region, damaging an industrial enterprise.