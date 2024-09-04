Consequences of the Russian attack on Lviv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Seven people are now known to have been killed in the Russian attack on Lviv. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble.

This was reported on Facebook by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, Censor.NET reports.

What we know about the Russian attack on Ukraine on 4 September 2024

As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 MS strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many wounded. In addition, there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Later it became known that the enemy had launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih