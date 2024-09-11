SES sapper divers retrieve drone parts from Dnieper river. VIDEO+PHOTOS

After another enemy attack, sapper divers of SES Mobile Rescue Centre for rapid response retrieved a part of the drone from the Dnieper River.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"After hearing the explosion, one of the eyewitnesses went to the scene and found huge metal fragments floating on the water surface. He quickly reported it to the 101 emergency response service," the statement said.

"If you see the wreckage of drones or missiles, do not approach or touch anything! Call 101 immediately," the SES stressed.