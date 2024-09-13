Three people are injured as result of shelling in Nikopol district, apartment buildings and private houses, enterprises, medical center, shops and power lines are damaged. PHOTOS
The occupiers attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region 20 times during the day with artillery and kamikaze drones. They also dropped ammunition from a UAV.
This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, a 54-year-old woman was injured in hostile attacks in Nikopol. Two more people were injured in Marhanets, a woman and a man aged 63 and 60. Also, 6 apartment buildings and 5 private houses were damaged in the district centre. A utility company, a medical centre, a cafe, a shop, a car wash and 17 cars were damaged. Power lines were also damaged.
In addition, the networks were damaged in the Marhanetsk community. Among the damages there are an enterprise, 4 local houses, as many cars and a motorcycle. The garage cooperative is also damaged.
Today it was also noisy in the Pokrov, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove communities. The infrastructure there was damaged, a shop and a car were smashed.
Lysak noted that in total, the Russians shelled Nikopol twenty times.
