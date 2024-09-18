4 Russian agents, who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Lviv by 9 May, will be tried - SSU. PHOTOS

Prosecutors of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office have sent to court an indictment against four Ukrainian citizens who, on the instructions of the Russian special services, planned a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Lviv.

What are they charged with?

As noted, all of them are charged with illegal handling of explosives and devices (Article 263 (1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Additionally, one of them is charged with high treason and attempted sabotage (Article 111(2), Article 15(2), Article 113(2)), and the other with an unfinished attempt to commit a terrorist act (Article 15(3), Article 258(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Also, two members of the group are charged with organising the illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine with Russia (part 2 of article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What did the investigation find?

The investigation established that the two defendants, on the instructions of a representative of the Russian special services, were to plant explosive devices at a defence enterprise in Lviv, in three shopping centres and in a catering establishment in the capital. Then they were to detonate them.

Two other defendants had previously provided them with explosives to implement the plan.

In addition, according to law enforcement, at the request of the Russian GRU, the explosives suppliers also had to ensure the evacuation of one of the participants to the territory of the aggressor country, taking him to the border with Russia with further indication of the direction of movement and clear landmarks.

Apprehension of offenders

Thanks to the coordinated actions of law enforcement, the terrorist attacks were prevented in a timely manner.

All 15 explosive devices disguised as food were found in Kyiv and defused by law enforcement officers.

Another 4 improvised explosive devices were previously seized in Lviv.

Details from the SSU

The SSU press centre added that on the eve of 9 May, the defendants were preparing a series of large-scale bombings in construction hypermarkets and near cafes in Kyiv.

According to the case file, the agents received this task from their Russian supervisor, Yuriy Sizov, a staff member of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as GRU).

"On his instructions, the agents arrived in Kyiv to install explosive devices in three construction hypermarkets. The improvised explosives were disguised in tea bags and were to detonate during the peak hours of the hypermarkets' traffic to cause maximum damage to the civilian population," the SSU explained.

At the same time, the perpetrators were preparing another explosion near a popular café in Kyiv. They planned to mine a car parked nearby.













