Occupiers attack Nikopol district more than 20 times in one day: Infrastructure is damaged. PHOTOS
Over two dozen attacks on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region were carried out by Russian troops on 19 September.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the Russians fired artillery, attacked with kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from UAVs.
Thus, the enemy directed its weapons at Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrov communities.
The attacks damaged infrastructure. Six private houses and four outbuildings were destroyed. The roof of a garage caught fire, and a car was destroyed by fire. A power line was also damaged. No one was killed or injured.
The rest of the Dnipropetrovsk region was reported to be calm.
