Day in Donetsk region: Russian Federation shells Donetsk region 33 times, 3 people are killed, 8 are wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled Donetsk region 33 times during the day, killing 3 people and wounding 8.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

Russians damaged 11 houses in Novoukrainka of the Vuhledar community.

Pokrovskyi district

1 person was wounded in Kurakhove, private houses were damaged. 2 people were wounded in Kurakhivka, 5 houses were also damaged. 9 houses were damaged in Ostrivske. In Dobropillia of Kryvyi Rih community, the Russian Federation hit an enterprise. In Bilytske, 5 administrative buildings, 13 private houses and 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Rivne of Myrnohrad community, 2 people were injured. In Pokrovsk, 2 enterprises were damaged; a shop and a house in the village of Pershe Travnia were also damaged.

Kramatorsk district

The Russian Federation attacked Zarichne in the Lyman community, wounding 1 person and destroying a house. A house was also destroyed in Torske. In Kramatorsk, 5 multi-storey buildings and a social facility were damaged. A person was injured in Zoria of the Illinivska community, and 3 objects were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed, 14 private houses, a multi-storey building, 4 power lines and 2 gas pipelines were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, a school was destroyed and 7 private houses were damaged; in Serebryanka, a person was injured and 2 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 2 people were injured, 33 private houses, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

During the day, the occupiers fired 33 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 731 people were evacuated from the front line, including 103 children.

On 19 September, the invaders killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Chasiv Yar and 1 in Kostiantynivka. Another 8 people were injured in the region over the day.

