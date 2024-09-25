Day in Kharkiv region: Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Kupiansk, casualties and injuries, damage to civilian infrastructure. PHOTOS

As a result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kharkiv, 36 people were injured, three were killed. 17 people were hospitalised, 4 of them seriously. The rest were treated on an outpatient basis.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Consequences of the shelling of Kharkiv

According to Syniehubov, a water bottling plant in Kharkiv was destroyed as a result of shelling of a civilian enterprise.

In Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, 9 buildings were damaged by shelling, 288 windows were smashed.

According to the RMA, a garage burned down in Saltove district as a result of shelling, and 3 educational institutions were damaged.

Night shelling in Kharkiv region

On 25 September at 05:58 Vasyshchevo village (Kharkiv district, Bezliudivska TG) came under attack. A hit by KAB was recorded in the open area. There were no casualties and no destructions.

Also, on 25 September at 02:03 in Bilashi village (Kharkiv district, Derhachivska TG) a tractor and garbage were burning as a result of shelling. The hangar was destroyed.

Shelling of Kharkiv region over the past day:

16:51 Izium district. Borivska TG, Bohuslavka village. A residential building was destroyed as a result of the shelling.

16:36 Izium district, Barvinkivska community, Velyka Komyshuvakha village. A tractor exploded on an explosive device in an open area. The 19-year-old driver was injured.

16:10 Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, the city of Kupiansk. As a result of the shelling the roof of a two-storey building was burning. A 57-year-old woman was wounded. A woman of 93 years old died.

14:38 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Kurylivka village. As a result of the shelling, grass on the area of 800 sq.m. and a building burned.

14:35 Chuhuiv district, Varvarivka village. A 61-year-old man died as a result of hostile shelling by an FPV drone.

13:58 Izium district, Borivska TG, Bohuslavka village. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 15000 sq.m.

10:00 Chuhuiv district, Varvarivka village. A house was damaged as a result of enemy shelling with an FPV drone. A 77-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were injured.

In the photo: the aftermath of the shelling of Kupiansk

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the afternoon of 24 September 2024, Russians bombed residential areas of Kharkiv. Later, it became known that 3 people were killed and 34 injured as a result of the strikes on Kharkiv by the KABs. At night, explosions were heard again in the suburbs of Kharkiv.