Large-scale fire broke out near "Azovstal" in occupied Mariupol. PHOTO

On 29 September, a massive fire broke out near "Azovstal" in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the press service of the city council, Censor.NET informs.

"Last night, a new fire broke out on the side of 'Azovstal'. The occupiers are not yet reporting on the causes and consequences of the fire," they said.

The mayor's office added that in recent months, large-scale fires have repeatedly occurred in the occupied city. Mostly due to uncleared dead wood.

In particular, the largest park in the city, named after Hurov, was on fire.

Since the beginning of 2024, more than 400 fires have occurred in occupied Mariupol.

See more: Russian Federation is transferring about five thousand Russians in direction of Vuhledar - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS



