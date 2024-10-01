In Mykolaiv region, EOD specialists destroys Russian missile warhead with 300 kg of explosives. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the Mykolaiv region, police EOD specialists destroyed an unexploded warhead of a Russian X-59 missile. It contained 300 kg of explosives.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a telegram from the Main Department of the National Police in the Mykolaiv region.

As noted, the cruise missile was shot down by air defence soldiers while repelling one of the missile attacks. Shortly afterwards, residents of one of the settlements in the region found it in a field.

Police officers from the explosives division of the regional main police department promptly arrived at the scene and found that the warhead of the Russian X-59 missile had not detonated. It broke into fragments during the fall and did not explode.

The police reported that the missile contained almost 300 kilograms of explosives.

Police EOD specialists examined the fragments of the enemy missile and neutralised the warhead by detonating it in a specially equipped place.





The police thanked the citizens for their vigilance and timely reporting to the relevant services.

"We remind you that the consequences of enemy attacks can be detected and pose a threat in different areas of the countryside," the agency said.