Lawyers, TCR and ASC employees are detained: SSU exposes schemes for draft dodgers in Kyiv and Kherson. PHOTOS

Two more schemes to evade mobilization were uncovered by the Security Service. Six suspects were detained in Kyiv and Kherson.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

Among the detainees are lawyers, TCR and ASC officials

Thus, for $7-12 thousand, they issued an "exemption" or removed from the draft register on the basis of fictitious medical reports.

In Kyiv, two lawyers were detained for offering conscripts to hide from mobilisation by illegally employing them at a defence enterprise.

"Initially, the defendants organised for their clients to undergo a military medical commission on paper and 'accompanied' the documents to the TCR to avoid the procedure of serving a draft notice. To do this, the lawyers used their personal connections in the MMC and military registration and enlistment offices in the capital. Then they sent their clients' documents for appointment to positions in the ranks of the state-owned enterprise with further exemption from mobilisation," the statement said.

In Kyiv, one of the offenders was detained while receiving money from a draft dodger. At the same time, his accomplice was detained in Cherkasy region.

In Kherson, 3 TCR officials and their accomplice, an employee of the ASC responsible for working with persons liable for military service, were exposed in a scheme for draft dodgers.

"It was documented how the woman updated the data of men of conscription age and offered them assistance in avoiding mobilisation. The suspect then passed the personal data of the clients to her accomplices in the TCR, where they removed the draft dodgers from the draft register due to "poor" health," the SSU added.

They have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence committed by prior conspiracy).

The actions of the defendants from Kherson are classified under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official).

All face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

