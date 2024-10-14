Russians attacked Nikopol with drones during day: sanatorium, five-story building and private houses were damaged. PHOTOS

On 14 October, the Russian army attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers dropped ammunition from them. They also used kamikaze drones. A sanatorium, a five-storey building, 3 private houses, a car, and a power line were damaged," the head of the administration said.

According to him, people were not injured.







