Russians attacked Nikopol with drones during day: sanatorium, five-story building and private houses were damaged. PHOTOS
On 14 October, the Russian army attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"The occupiers dropped ammunition from them. They also used kamikaze drones. A sanatorium, a five-storey building, 3 private houses, a car, and a power line were damaged," the head of the administration said.
According to him, people were not injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password