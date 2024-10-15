Consequences of enemy attack on Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

Today, 15 October 2024, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv at night. A woman was killed as a result of the hit of ammunition and its fragments, and it is known that 16 people sustained injuries of varying severity, they are being provided with the necessary assistance.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, an infrastructure facility, private houses and cars were damaged in one of the city's residential areas. Fires broke out and have been extinguished over an area of 30 and 400 square metres.

In addition, a restaurant complex and trade pavilions were on fire in another area. The fire was contained on an area of 1400 square metres. The fire is being extinguished.

As reported, Russian troops hit Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles at night: one person was killed and one wounded. In the morning, it became known that the number of wounded had increased. An infrastructure facility and civilian infrastructure were damaged.