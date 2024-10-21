Consequences of attack on port infrastructure of Odesa region. PHOTOS

Rescuers eliminated the consequences of an enemy attack in Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, as a result of the evening missile attack on the port infrastructure, a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region with missiles, and there was a fire.