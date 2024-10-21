Consequences of attack on port infrastructure of Odesa region. PHOTOS
Rescuers eliminated the consequences of an enemy attack in Odesa.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
As noted, as a result of the evening missile attack on the port infrastructure, a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed.
Earlier it was reported that the enemy attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region with missiles, and there was a fire.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password