In Lviv, employee of TCRSS was detained for trying to "buy off" colleague who was caught drunk at post during inspection - Prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

Under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, a 44-year-old official of the district territorial center for recruitment and social support was served a notice of suspicion of providing an unlawful benefit, for committing any action in the interests of a third party by an official using his/her power or position, by prior conspiracy of a group of persons (Part 3 Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the investigation, the suspect tried to 'bribe' the person authorized to inspect USD 2,000 so that he would not prosecute his subordinate, a senior soldier who was intoxicated at the workplace.

The serviceman was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine when he gave the full amount of the bribe.

He has now been detained in custody with the right to be released on bail. The involvement of other persons in the crime is being checked.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department in Lviv region of the State Investigation Service of the National Police of Ukraine, together with the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and with the assistance of the leadership of the Lviv Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support," the statement said.