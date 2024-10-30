Attack of "Shaheds" on Kyiv: Kindergarten was damaged in Solomyanskyi district. PHOTOS

A kindergarten building was damaged as a result of a nighttime hostile attack by the Shahed on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the KCMA press center.

"In addition to a residential building, a kindergarten building was damaged in Solomyansky district," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that at night the enemy launched "Shaheds" from the northern direction. It was also noted that a high-rise building in Solomyansky district was on fire last night due to falling debris.

According to the Air Force, overnight, air defense forces destroyed 33 and 62 Shaheds, and another 25 were lost locally.

As a reminder, the falling debris on the night of 29 October set fire to buildings and cars in Kyiv, damaging a gas pipeline and causing injuries.