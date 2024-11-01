Pyrotechnics experts seize remains of missile used by Russia to attack Odesa region - SES. PHOTOS
SES pyrotechnics removed the remains of a missile used by Russia to attack Odesa region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, part of the carrier of the cassette elements was found on the roof of one of the Odesa buildings, and the cassette elements themselves were found on the ground nearby.
Pyrotechnics experts transported explosive items in a special pyrotechnic vehicle for further destruction.
