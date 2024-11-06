Ukrainians injured as result of war can receive free treatment in clinics in Europe and world - Ministry of Health. PHOTO

Citizens of Ukraine who were injured as a result of shelling, have cancer or rare diseases can receive free treatment in clinics in Europe and around the world.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Health.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, such medical evacuations to foreign clinics have been carried out almost every week. During this time, 5,560 patients have been transported for treatment by specialized medical transport. Among the evacuees are 739 children with cancer," the statement said.

As noted, evacuation flights are free of charge for patients. They are organised thanks to the cooperation of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the European Commission with the support of WHO, European governments, and numerous partners.

"The cost of treatment is covered by the governments of the countries participating in the Medevac program that accept Ukrainian victims. These are almost 30 countries: Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, France, Sweden, Austria, Latvia, etc.", the Ministry of Health reported.

In particular, adults and children who have been injured by shelling, have cancer or rare diseases, as well as military personnel in need of specialized care, are sent abroad for treatment.







According to the Ministry of Health, a doctor can refer a patient for foreign treatment, determine compliance with the criteria, and draws up the necessary documentation.

There are several ways to apply for a medical evacuation:

through the regional health department;

via the website of the Ministry of Health(https://bit.ly/3NUxEWl);

through the Command of the Medical Forces of Ukraine (for the military)(https://bit.ly/3YzvYX5).

The duration of treatment is determined individually, depending on the patient's condition, progress in recovery, and the results of therapy.

