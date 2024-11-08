Emergency and rescue operations have been completed at site of enemy shelling of residential building in Kharkiv: 25 injured, including one child. PHOTOS

Emergency rescue operations and rubble removal at the site of a Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv have been completed.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"25 people, including one child, were injured as a result of hostile air strikes. Rescuers of the Kharkiv garrison of the State Emergency Service and the 2nd Special Rapid Response Centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, together with the utility services, eliminated the consequences of an enemy hit on a residential building," the statement said.

As noted, 240 cubic metres of construction waste was removed.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene. They helped 45 people.

Read more: Russia is stockpiling missiles at airfields and may launch new mass attack - CCD

On the night of 8 November, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with aerial bombs. The strikes hit an area of dense residential and historical buildings in the centre of Kharkiv.















