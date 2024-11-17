First group of volunteers of Ukrainian Legion in Poland took military oath - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

On Saturday, 16 November, the first group of volunteers of the Ukrainian Legion took the oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people at a training centre of the Polish Armed Forces.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports .

A representative of the Legion's command, Petro Gorkusha, stressed that taking the oath is one of the most important and solemn events in a serviceman's life.

"This is a special moment for the Legion volunteers, as their decision to defend Ukraine is conscious and decisive. The unit is made up of highly motivated soldiers for whom defending their homeland from the aggressor is a matter of honour," said Gorshuka.

It is noted that the servicemen have now begun an intensive training course, which includes firearms training (including elements of CQB - Close-quarters battle), tactical medicine, mine safety, topography and other necessary disciplines.

Training is conducted by experienced Polish instructors.

On 12 November, the first group of volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Legion in Poland

As a reminder, the creation of the Ukrainian Legion is envisaged by the security agreement signed by Ukraine and Poland on 8 July.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every citizen of Ukraine who decides to join the legion will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.

On 1 October, the Ukrainian Legion's recruitment centre was opened in the Polish city of Lublin on the Day of Defenders.

