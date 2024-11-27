Ukrposhta announces issue of "Country of Volunteers" stamp: Ukrainians chose design sketch. PHOTO

A new postal set from Ukrposhta is dedicated to Ukrainian volunteers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of Ukrposhta.

Issue dedicated to the Volunteer Day

"Ukrposhta presented a charity postal set "Country of Volunteers" dedicated to the International Volunteer Day, which is celebrated annually on 5 December.

"Since 2014, the volunteer movement has become an integral part of Ukraine's fight for freedom. It is an army of thousands of caring people who, under the sound of sirens and in constant danger, weave camouflage nets, collect donations, purchase drones, thermal imagers and bulletproof vests for the frontline, deliver medicines, help war victims, evacuate children and support the defenders," the press service said.

How the brand design was chosen

The author of the sketch for the brand was selected during a nationwide competition that started on 12 September. The winner is Anastasia Bondarets, who previously designed the Good Evening, We Are From Ukraine stamp. Her new work depicts a volunteer car loaded with aid rushing to those in need.

Other works by the finalists were used to create artistic envelopes, cards and a presentation folder. The total print run of the Country of Volunteers set was 300,000 marks. The set will be available for purchase from 2 December at Ukrposhta outlets and on its official website. Part of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity.

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine and Ukrposhta issued a commemorative coin dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Ukrainian Radio, the oldest broadcaster in Ukraine.

