Zelenskyy approved new symbols of Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the new emblem and flag of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The corresponding decree No. 838/2024 was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

The Decree approves the description and drawing of the Service's emblem and flag, as well as the Procedure for their use.

As noted, the emblem of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service features a graphite-grey equilateral cross with divergent sides, outlined by two silver borders.







At the centre of the cross lies a blue circular medallion displaying the Badge of the Princely State of Volodymyr the Great.

Encircling the medallion are two silver rods, with the Latin inscription OMNIA VINCIT VERITAS ('Truth conquers all things') and a decorative dot on a graphite-grey background.

The flag of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine is a rectangular cloth of graphite grey colour with a width to length ratio of 2:3.

The upper left quarter of the flag features two equal horizontal stripes in blue and yellow, while the centre of the free edge displays the emblem of the Foreign Intelligence Service. The height of the emblem is 2/3 of the width of the flag.

Both sides of the flag cloth are mirror-identical.

According to the published documents, the emblem and flag of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine are the official distinctive symbols of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, indicating affiliation with the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

As a reminder, in March 2024, Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service

Prior to that, Ivashchenko was deputy head of the DIU.

On the same day, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Lytvynenko as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and appointed him to the post of NSDC secretary, replacing Oleksii Danilov.