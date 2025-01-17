Another batch of faulty mines produced by Ministry of Strategic Industries delivered to AFU - Butusov. PHOTOS

Another batch of faulty mines produced by the Ministry of Strategic Industry (Minister Herman Smetanin) is supplied to the army. No military receiving office of the Ministry of Defense (Minister Rustem Umierov) stops the supply of faulty mines to the troops, complete irresponsibility continues.

This was reported by Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov.

"The 2nd Battalion of the 153rd Mechanised Brigade received new mines, 6 shots were fired with 120mm mines - ZERO explosions. 10 shots were fired with 82 mm mines - 1 explosion! The fuze is different - M-6," the journalist wrote on Facebook.







Butusov recalled that he made his first publication about faulty mines on November 6, 2024, and since then, the troops have continued to receive faulty 120mm and 82mm mines.

"The government is still unable to organise quality control and stop the supply of defective products! In 2024, the Ministry of Strategic Industries received UAH 25 billion for the programme of production of 120 and 82 mm mines," Censor.NET editor-in-chief said.

Faulty mines supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On November 6, 2024, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a low-quality batch of 120 mm mines manufactured by Ukroboronprom.

On 20 November, a video of mines manufactured by "Ukroboronprom" malfunctioning was released.

The Ministry of Defence said it was investigating the situation.

Also, journalist Yuliia Kyrienko-Merinova said that after the situation with the low-quality 120mm mortar shells was publicised, a batch of 82mm mortar rounds, which also turned out to be defective, was recalled from the frontline.

On December 6, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin told the Verkhovna Rada that out of millions of mines produced, the military had recorded only 417 cases of malfunction. Smetanin attributed the problems with mines to the quality of imported gunpowder.

On December 31, it became known that low-quality mines had appeared in the units in the Vremivka direction, near Velyka Novosilka.

On January 9, 2025, Butusov stated that after the publication of the article about the faulty mines, the 151st Brigade received quality ammunition.

The Command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the soldiers of the 151st Separate Mechanised Brigade did not receive low-quality mines.