Missile attack on Kyiv: debris is being cleared in Obolonskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTOS

Work is underway to dismantle rubble and emergency structures at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.









See more: Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 3 injured. PHOTOS

Missile attack on 6 April 2025

Earlier, it was reported that explosions had occurred in Kyiv, the enemy had attacked with ballistic missiles. Later, it became known that a person was killed and 3 people were injured in a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv. It was also noted that Russia had launched Kalibr from the Black Sea and had taken off with Tu-95MS. Later, it became known that non-residential buildings in three districts were burning, and 3 people were injured. An office building was partially destroyed.

In addition, the enemy attacked Kirovohrad region with missiles and drones: 18 houses and power grids were damaged.

An enterprise in the Kyiv region was destroyed in an enemy attack, with damage in three districts.

According to the Air Force, 13 out of 23 missiles and 40 Shaheds were shot down.