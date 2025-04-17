Kellogg meets with Ukrainian delegation in Paris: productive meeting aimed at ending war. PHOTO

On 17 April, US Special Representative for the War in Ukraine Keith Kellogg meets with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

"I was pleased to meet in Paris with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. We had very productive meetings at the Elysee Palace on efforts to end the Ukraine-Russia war," Kellogg said.

Ukraine's representatives have not yet commented on the meeting with Kellogg.

Earlier, Umerov reported on his first meeting in Paris with representatives of the "coalition of the willing".

According to him, the meeting was attended by Emmanuel Bonne, National Security Advisor to the President of France; Jonathan Powell, Advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; and Jens Plötner, Advisor to the Chancellor of Germany.

Earlier, Politico wrote that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Paris this week for talks.

The State Department later confirmed their visit.

It is known that the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov have already arrived in Paris, where they are expected to meet with US representatives.

