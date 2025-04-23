ENG
News Photo UAV attack on Odesa
"Shaheds" attacked Odesa: houses and enterprises damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 23 April 2025, Russia once again attacked Odesa with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

According to preliminary information from rescuers, 2 people were injured.

Odesa after the Shahedi attack
Consequences of the attack

Civilian infrastructure was damaged, residential buildings and private enterprises caught fire.

The fires were extinguished by rescuers, volunteers and a firefighting unit of the National Guard.

SES psychologists provided assistance to local residents.

Earlier, there were reports of explosions in Odesa. Later, it became known that civilian infrastructure in Odesa came under enemy fire, and 2 people were injured.

