Sybiha and Umerov begin meeting with Lammy and Gillies in London. PHOTO

A meeting between the Foreign and Defence Ministers of Ukraine and the UK begins in London.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As noted, Andrii Sybiha and Rustem Umerov started a meeting in London with their British counterparts, David Lammy, and John Healey.

"Our first meeting in London was at the level of foreign and defence ministers, together with Rustem Umerov, David Lammy, and John Healey.

We are grateful to the UK for its leadership and support. We will discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine and ensure long-term peace and security," Sybiha said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had arrived in London.

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office has clarified that peace talks involving foreign ministers in London have been postponed.

Earlier, the media reported that the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany, and Ukraine had postponed a meeting in London after Rubio refused to attend.

The day before, the media reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Representative Steven Witkoff would not attend a meeting with the delegations of Ukraine and Europe in London on Wednesday, 23 April.

The United States expects Ukraine to respond to US President Donald Trump's "final offer", which includes a freeze on the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of Russia, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.