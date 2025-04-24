Day in Donetsk region: enemy attacked at least 13 settlements, three people were killed. PHOTOS

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 42 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 180 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 53 children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Fieldashkin.

Pokrovsk district

In Myrnohrad, 1 person was wounded and 4 buildings were damaged.

Industrial premises were damaged in Dobropillia; a person was wounded in Chernihivka, 7 houses and 2 cars were damaged.

On 23 April, around 05.00 p.m., the Russian occupation forces shelled the Pivdennyi residential area of Pokrovsk, damaging an apartment building. There was no information about the victims.

An administrative building was damaged in Rodynske.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman district, 8 houses were damaged in Ozerne, 7 in Zarichne, 5 in Stary Karavan, and 2 in Torske.

In Sloviansk, 1 person died and 1 was injured, 17 private houses were damaged.

A person was injured and 7 facilities were damaged in Dovha Balka of the Illinivka district.

In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were killed and 2 injured, 26 private houses, 2 power lines, a gas pipeline, and 3 cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 2 multi-storey buildings and 22 private houses were damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: Rashists killed three civilians in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region

'











