UK to purchase $40 million worth of SYOS Aerospace drones from New Zealand for Ukraine. PHOTO
The UK will purchase unmanned aerial vehicles from New Zealand's SYOS Aerospace for Ukraine. The deal is worth £30 million (about $40 million).
According to Censor.NET, citing Mezha.Media, Army Recognition writes about this.
The New Zealand-based manufacturer offers a range of autonomous unmanned systems, including airborne, surface and ground platforms.
Types of SYOS Aerospace Drones
One of the drones — the SA5 UAS — is a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone powered by a gasoline engine. It offers a flight endurance of 8 to 10 hours, supports swarm operations via the AAIMS system, and can navigate without GNSS using MuV-NaP technology.
The SA5 is capable of operating without pre-loaded maps, autonomously determining its position — including at night. Designed for land and maritime reconnaissance, it can also land on moving vessels.
The other model, the SA200 UAS, is an unmanned helicopter with a payload capacity of 200 kg and a basic range of 230 km. With an additional fuel tank, this range increases to almost 1000 km, and the operating time exceeds 8 hours. The vehicle is designed for reconnaissance, electronic warfare and logistics.
The SG400 UGV ground platform is a 6×6 drone with an optional track configuration that can carry up to 500 kg of payload and has a range of up to 230 km. It supports autonomous navigation and swarm coordination, uses computer vision, and communicates via RF, LTE or encrypted satellite channels.
The SM300 USV has a payload capacity of up to 300 kg and a range of up to 650 nautical miles. It is designed for reconnaissance, electronic warfare, signal relay and cargo delivery. Features include AI-based automatic mission planning, target detection and navigation based on visual positioning.
Earlier it was reported that the UK and the Anglo-American defence technology company Anduril had signed an agreement to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces obtain more advanced attack UAVs to combat Russian aggression in the Black Sea.
