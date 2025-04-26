Consequences of enemy attacks on Kherson region: five wounded, more than 20 objects damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the enemy continued shelling Kherson and Beryslav districts, firing at localities with artillery, mortars, aircraft, and UAVs

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Burhunka, Veletenske, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Ingulets, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Kozatske, Komyshany, Kostyrka, Mykolayivka, Mykolayske came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, Molodizhne, Novotiahynka, Oleksandrivka, Osokorivka, Odradokamyanka, Poniativka, Pravdyne, Sadove, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Ukrainka, Kreschenivka, Chornobaiivka, Shyroka Balka, Shlyakhove and the city of Kherson.



The enemy also launched rocket attacks on the Kherson district.

It is noted that the Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged a multi-storey building and 12 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings, garages, and private cars.



It is reported that 5 people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

In turn, the Main Department of the National Police in the Kherson region noted that Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Molodizhne, Inhulets, Shyroka Balka, Osokorivka, and Kreschenivka suffered from attacks by the Russian army.



The enemy shelling damaged an apartment block and 12 private houses, the starosta's building, six cars, four garages, and an outbuilding.



In the afternoon, Russians attacked the Kherson city community with a guided aerial bomb. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Artillery fire damaged six residential buildings in Komyshany, two buildings in Shyroka Balka, and three in Inhulka.



In Kreschenivka, the enemy directed an FPV drone at an administrative building, which was damaged as a result of the strike. In Bilozerka, an FPV drone damaged a garage.

In the afternoon, the Russian army attacked the territory of a utility company in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with a drone. Three employees were injured in the attack. A 49-year-old man and two women aged 50 and 56 sustained mine-blast injuries and contusions. Three vehicles were damaged. Two more vehicles were damaged by subsequent drops from the UAV.

An apartment building and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of FPV drone attacks.



The area also suffered from artillery shelling, and a private house was damaged.

In the Korabelnyi district, an enemy FPV drone struck the territory of a garage cooperative, damaging three garages. In the Central district of the city, an attack by an FPV drone damaged a car.





