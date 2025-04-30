ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
Russians attacked civilian enterprise in Balaklia, Kharkiv region, with Shaheds. PHOTOS

On the morning of 30 April, Russian occupants attacked a civilian enterprise in Balaklia, Kharkiv region, with "Shaheds".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Balaklia CMA, Vitalii Karabanov.

"Today, after 05:00 a.m., the enemy fired with "Shahed" at one of the civilian enterprises. The attack resulted in damage, fortunately, there were no casualties," he wrote.

See more: Car exploded on mine in Balakliia, Kharkiv region: driver killed. PHOTOS

Karabanov noted that this shelling is yet another confirmation that Russia continues to wage targeted terror against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The MBA urged citizens not to ignore air raid warnings and to follow the instructions of the security services.

Also read: Air Force: 50 Shaheeds out of 108 destroyed, 22 more drones lost locally

