Russians attacked civilian enterprise in Balaklia, Kharkiv region, with Shaheds. PHOTOS

On the morning of 30 April, Russian occupants attacked a civilian enterprise in Balaklia, Kharkiv region, with "Shaheds".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Balaklia CMA, Vitalii Karabanov.

"Today, after 05:00 a.m., the enemy fired with "Shahed" at one of the civilian enterprises. The attack resulted in damage, fortunately, there were no casualties," he wrote.

Karabanov noted that this shelling is yet another confirmation that Russia continues to wage targeted terror against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The MBA urged citizens not to ignore air raid warnings and to follow the instructions of the security services.









