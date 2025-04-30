50 Shaheds out of 108 destroyed, 22 more drones lost in area - Air Force

On the night of 30 April 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 108 attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the main areas of attack were Dnipro and Kharkiv. The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

What did our air defence manage to shoot down?

According to the Air Force, as of 11.30 a.m., 50 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed downed in the east, north, south and centre of the country.

22 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without negative consequences).

Consequences of the attack

Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

"Two enemy UAVs are in the airspace of Ukraine. Combat work is ongoing!", - the Air Force added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported on a massive drone attack on Dnipro: a man was killed and another wounded. Most of the damage was done to the private sector. It was also noted that drones attacked Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 45, including two children and a pregnant woman.