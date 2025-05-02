Information about death of man in Zaporizhzhia has been refuted: he regained consciousness. PHOTOS

Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the Russian attack have been completed in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"As of 07:00 on 2 May, the number of injured increased to 29 people. Rescuers unblocked 3 people from the rubble of the destroyed building.



Preliminary information about the death of one person was denied: the man regained consciousness. The number of injured is being clarified," the statement said.

SES psychologists helped 22 people, including 2 children. The rescue operations have been completed.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 1 May 2025

On the evening of 1 May, Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia. There were at least 10 explosions and fires in the city.

As of the morning of 2 May, 12 people were hospitalised as a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region by Russian drones on the evening of 1 May.

