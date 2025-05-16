Combat engineer and actor Yaroslav Shvets dies from severe wounds sustained on front line. PHOTO

On May 9, 26-year-old combat engineer and actor Yaroslav Shvets died in a hospital in Dortmund, Germany, after suffering severe injuries on the front line just days earlier.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by Yaroslav’s father and the team behind the Ukrainian film Redaktsiia.

Yaroslav was critically wounded on May 2. His comrades managed to evacuate him from the front line quickly, and he was transported to a clinic in Germany.

"We were holding on to hope, fearing he might not survive the journey from the front across three countries in such a critical condition. Somehow it felt like once he made it — alive — they’d be able to save him. Maybe it would take time, maybe it would be difficult, but he’d live. He had his whole life ahead of him… But it didn’t turn out that way. On May 9, 2025, Yaroslav passed away in a clinic in Dortmund. He was 26. Please remember him. My son gave the most precious thing he had. And so did I," his father wrote.

The team behind the film Redaktsiia also shared their memories of Yaroslav.

"Yaroslav appeared in the film in a small but memorable role, and off-screen he worked as part of the pyrotechnics crew. We remember him as a thoughtful, reliable, sincere, and incredibly kind young man. On May 9, Yaroslav died from his injuries in a clinic in Dortmund. He was 26. Thank you, Yaroslav, for everything — for your work, your kindness, and your courage," the post reads.

